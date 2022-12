HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished sharply lower Thursday after a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook for interest rates dented hopes for a slowdown in its monetary tightening drive.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.55 percent, or 304.86 points, to 19,368.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.25 percent, or 7.88 points, to 3,168.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.31 percent, or 6.30 points, to 2,054.91. AFP