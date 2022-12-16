AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
Dec 16, 2022
Pakistan

Discounted Russian oil not ‘a reality,’ says Bilawal

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2022 07:42am
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan is seeking “to address the energy shortfalls and difficulties we’re facing,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday, but he dismissed the concept of discounted Russian oil after Islamabad announced a deal with Moscow.

When asked about a $60-per-barrel cap imposed by the Group of Seven states and the European Union on Russian seaborne oil over Russia’s war in Ukraine, he said: “Up until now we actually haven’t received nor are we getting any oil from Russia.”

“As far as discounted rates, no one is giving discounted rates for oil these days,” Bhutto-Zardari told reporters at the United Nations. “That’s not a reality. It is true that we’re actively pursuing ways and means to address the energy shortfalls and difficulties we’re facing in Pakistan.”

