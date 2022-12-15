AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
1 killed, 12 injured in Chaman by Afghan border forces firing

  • Emergency declared at DHQ Hospital Chaman
BR Web Desk Published 15 Dec, 2022 05:19pm
At least one person was killed while 12 others were injured as a result of firing by Afghan border forces at the Chaman border crossing, Aaj News reported.

Two shells fired by the Afghan Taliban landed in the Changaiz post area of the border among civilian residences

The injured, including women and children, had been shifted to the Chaman District Headquarters Hospital.

6 killed, 17 injured in Chaman by Afghan border forces’ unprovoked firing: ISPR

An emergency has been declared at hospitals in Chaman in light of the current situation.

The incident comes four days after at least six people were killed and 17 others were injured as a result of "unprovoked and indiscriminate fire" on the civilian population in Balochistan’s Chaman district by Afghan border forces.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used in the firing by Afghan forces.

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” the statement said.

It added that Pakistani authorities have approached their counterparts in Kabul to highlight the “severity” of the situation, demanding “strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.”

