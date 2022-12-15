AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

A forever crisis?

BR Research Published 15 Dec, 2022 07:30am
Follow us

Central banks around the world aren’t done tightening yet. Rationalizing their continued rate-hike decisions, bank chiefs are seen giving a similar list of inflationary charge-sheet heading into 2023: i) Covid-era supply-chain bottlenecks in production that refuse to resolve fully, ii) post-pandemic consumer rush in mid-late 2022 to enjoy previously-restricted services (e.g. tourism and hospitality) while service providers faced capacity issues, and iii) the war in Ukraine that has roiled energy and food markets.

While the first two challenges are expected to moderate next year due to structural reasons (increase in production and service capacities) as well as the dampening impact of high-interest rates and tighter financial markets on aggregate demand, the third challenge does not appear to be on the mend.

Nearly ten months into its blatant aggression, Russia has weathered global sanctions, but it hasn’t quite met the objectives of the war. Still, it does not appear in the mood to retreat completely and salvage its reputation.

What might completely resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict (and consequently lead to normalization in commodity prices) is a negotiated settlement that leads to long-term guarantees to secure peace and quiet at the edge of Europe. Instead, what we have is a situation where both sides are digging in. Russia, as pointed out earlier, is still committed to war, focusing increasingly on dividing global sympathies with Ukraine. There are also early signs of ‘donor fatigue’ setting in among the US and its allies.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the public has braved continuous death and misery around them, as soldiers have fought valiantly to push back Russian forces from main cities towards Eastern and southern borders, taking back occupied territories on the way. The Ukrainian government is optimistic to achieve full victory. However, Western observers have pointed out that there is a limit to Ukrainian advances and that now is the best time to sit down and peacefully end this war (as suggested by the US military chief as well).

As Russia increasingly targets Ukrainian strategic assets and plunges that country into darkness and cold by destroying energy infrastructure, there is little appetite in the Ukrainian government to sit down with Russia and talk about a deal that would inevitably involve a territorial compromise.

Russia probably won’t turn its back East without taking a chunk of Ukrainian territory that it currently holds. Such a scenario is unacceptable to Ukrainians who have suffered so much during almost a year in this brutal war.

While Western powers have incentives for this war to end soon, they cannot afford to abandon Ukraine as it might lead to Russian victory and future aggression along NATO’s eastern flank, threatening the Baltic states. On top of already-delivered economic and security aid to Ukraine, the EU this week pledged $19 billion worth of humanitarian aid. The US is reportedly planning to give the embattled country its flagship Patriot Missile Defense System, which can provide long-range defense against Russian airborne attacks.

Some cynical minds have noted hawkish calculations are at play: the US wants to take this opportunity to bury Putin’s long regime by turning Ukraine into another Afghanistan for Russia. While that may be Plan B or C, but if Russia is humiliated with its back to the wall and it resorted to nuclear strikes (as suggested by Putin himself a few times), it won’t end well for anybody (to put it mildly). That’s perhaps why measures like the G7’s price cap on Russian oil sales are meant to find a middle ground and reduce uncertainty in energy markets. But a side-effect of such concessions is an entrenchment of this war. It’s like a catch-22.

central bank energy global food market

Comments

1000 characters

A forever crisis?

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories