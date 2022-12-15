Ministers meet President

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Wednesday, held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi at the President’s House for negotiations between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). During the meeting, the conversation revolved around the country’s economic and political situation, while legislative matters were also discussed.

The meeting came ahead of the President’s departure to Lahore to meet with the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, to hold consultations regarding the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

According to the sources, the president will stay at the Punjab Governor House on his three-day trip to Lahore. Additionally, he will attend an event at the Pakistan Navy War Complex in Walton.

They said the president would meet with Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi at the Chief Minister’s House and that they would talk about the current political climate and the dissolution of the assembly.

