AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDWP okays four more development schemes

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,459.205 million on Tuesday.

These schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of lodging facility to 1000 female students at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs. 919.853 million and construction of residences for judicial officers at Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 1,189.039 million.

The feasibility study and detailed design of Latee Dam Site (District Talagang), PC-II, at the cost of Rs. 49.255 million and feasibility study for exploring water potential of Soan River and District Rawalpindi PC-II at the cost of Rs. 301.058 million were approved.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDWP development schemes Abdullah Khan Sumbal Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry

Comments

1000 characters

PDWP okays four more development schemes

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories