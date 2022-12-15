PDWP okays four more development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,459.205 million on Tuesday.

These schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included provision of lodging facility to 1000 female students at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs. 919.853 million and construction of residences for judicial officers at Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 1,189.039 million.

The feasibility study and detailed design of Latee Dam Site (District Talagang), PC-II, at the cost of Rs. 49.255 million and feasibility study for exploring water potential of Soan River and District Rawalpindi PC-II at the cost of Rs. 301.058 million were approved.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

