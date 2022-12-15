Normal rainfall likely in southern areas

KARACHI: Southern parts of the country are likely to see about normal rainfall during the winter season from Dec 2022 to Feb 2023, the Met Office has forecast.

However, the Met’s seasonal outlook for Dec 2022 till Feb 2023 said that northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal precipitation. Southern Punjab, most parts of Balochistan and Sindh are expected to see nearly normal rains during the period. “Overall, a tendency for normal to slightly below normal precipitation is likely over the country with maximum negative departure over northern half,” the Met office said.

The season temperatures are likely to remain above normal over northern parts of the country and slightly above normal over western to south-western parts.

The south western parts may find nearly normal temperatures while eastern parts are expected to tend towards below normal nighttime temperatures.

Dry and stable atmospheric conditions may cause thick foggy conditions in plain areas of Pakistan, which are likely to improve towards the end of the season. Dry conditions are likely to adversely impact the air quality index in urban (southern and central Punjab) areas of the country; resulting in smog development over these areas, the Met said.

High temperatures could shorten the Rabi crop season in Sindh and Punjab.

“During the season DJF, 2022–23, weak La-Niña condition, prevailing during the start of the season is expected to make transition to a neutral phase during January 2023 while the IOD is expected to remain in neutral phase during the season,” the Met said.

