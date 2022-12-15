AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
FranceAgriMer raises 2022/23 non-EU wheat export forecast

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
PARIS: Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.30 million tonnes from 10.00 million projected last month.

In a supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office cut its forecast of 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc to 6.73 million tonnes from 6.94 million previously.

It kept almost unchanged its projection of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season next June at 2.55 million tonnes compared with 2.56 million projected last month.

For maize, it raised its ending stock forecast to 2.23 million tonnes from 2.04 million projected last month. Expected 2022/23 barley stocks were revised up slightly to 1.85 million tonnes from 1.81 million in November.

