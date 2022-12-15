U Bank wins award

AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ISLAMABAD: U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) Islamic Banking has received the prestigious international award for upcoming Islamic Retail Banking Window in Pakistan 2022 during the 8th Islamic Retail Banking Awards 2022, hosted by Cambridge IFA in Indonesia.

The award honors U Bank’s recent introduction of Shariah-compliant financial solutions in Pakistan, and comes soon after U Bank’s full-scale commercial launch of Islamic Banking services nationwide.

Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO – U Microfinance Bank shared, “It is an honor for us to be recognized for the efforts towards making U Bank one of the first microfinance banks in Pakistan to introduce Islamic Banking services. With an enhanced deposit and financing products portfolio that complies with the Shariah principles, we will continue to accelerate our Islamic Banking expansion efforts to serve customers across Pakistan.”

