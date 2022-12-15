AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
‘Groundbreaking’ of first 5G Innovation Lab held at NUST

Tahir Amin Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 07:56am
ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Mushtaq, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT) performed the groundbreaking of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab at NUST powered by the country’s leading digital operator Jazz in collaboration with Huawei.

He was accompanied by Shiza Fatima, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Naveed, Member Finance Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Kaan Terziolu, VEON Group CEO, Augie K Fabela, Co-Founder Veon, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz along with other key ICT industry stakeholders.

By leveraging its high bandwidth, low latency, and advanced security, the 5G Innovation Lab will help researchers to work on potential use cases for 5G in the fields of artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality and hi, healthcare, Industry 4.0, agriculture, security, disaster management, entertainment, and the public sector.

Mohsin Mushtaq said, “This lab will play a pivotal role in helping us build an ecosystem to explore 5G-enabled use cases in Agritech, EdTech etc. while serving as a conduit for the interplay of technologies like Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and Cyber security.”

Kaan Terziolu said, “While our priority is to provide 4G for all, we must also look at the future of communications where 5G will have an important role to play. Jazz is making a major commitment towards innovation in the country and exploring the potential of 5G to help transform business and society. We set out to empower our customers while enhancing the prosperity of the countries we operate in, and Jazz’s 5G innovation lab aims to deliver both in Pakistan.”

