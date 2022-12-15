Apex court only ray of hope, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the top court of the country is the only ray of hope for the masses as the rulers have brought the country to the brink of collapse in order to clear themselves from graft cases worth billions of rupees.

Talking to journalists, he said that the future of the country is at stake due to lawlessness due to ‘person-specific legislation’ done by the incumbent regime who he claimed came into power through ‘NRO-II’ to get themselves freed from billions of rupees’ corruption cases.

He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not appeal against the verdicts of the Islamabad High Courts (IHC) under the new law, which the rulers passed after coming into power through a ‘foreign-aided conspiracy’ of regime change.

“There is lawlessness in the country (and) the violators of the constitution have no respect for the law, which is evident from what they did to end NAB law to get themselves absolved in mega corruption cases. They rule the roost in the country which is a matter of shame,” he alleged.

He said the need of the hour is that there must be ruthless accountability of all those who are involved in plundering the national wealth as mere legislation to do away with the corruption cases will not pay off.

He expressed optimism that the apex court would do justice in the recent amendments done with the NAB law which is pending before the court, saying there is no future unless the plunderers of national wealth are taken to task.

In a separate talk with journalists, the PTI’s central secretary information, Farrukh Habib, said: “Due to NRO-II, NAB is unable to challenge Maryam Safdar’s acquittal by the IHC in Avenfield Apartments case”. This is due to NRO-II, due to which NAB could not challenge her acquittal, and the incumbent regime wants to bury this case like Hudaibia Papers’ Mills case, he regretted.

He alleged: “through regime change operation, plunder brigade of PDM, through legislation in NAB, managed to get the NRO-II”.

“The NAB has become completely redundant as it’s now working to safeguard the plunders by PDM leadership…I would request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the NRO-II,” he added.

