AGL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
ANL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
AVN 74.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.57%)
EPCL 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
GGGL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
MLCF 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.81%)
TPLP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.06%)
TREET 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
TRG 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.21%)
UNITY 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.13%)
WAVES 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 10.6 (0.26%)
BR30 15,206 Increased By 55.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 41,744 Increased By 29.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 41.2 (0.27%)
European shares fall on caution ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 01:48pm
European shares slipped on Wednesday from near one-week highs touched in the previous session, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.4% at 0814 GMT.

The index had rallied more than 1% on Tuesday as equities globally received a boost from softer-than-expected US inflation data that raised hopes of the Fed shifting to smaller rate hikes. On Wednesday, most of the STOXX 600 sectors declined.

Travel and leisure stocks’ 1.1% fall led the slide, followed by tech stocks, which slipped 0.8%.

European shares climb on US inflation data

Energy was a bright spot, rising 0.3%, while banks also gained.

TUI, the world’s largest holiday firm, swung to a profit in its last financial year.

Still, London-listed shares of the company were down 4.8% to be the top losers on the STOXX 600.

European shares

