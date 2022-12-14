AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
European shares climb on US inflation data

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
MILAN: European shares climbed on Tuesday after softer-than-expected US inflation data spurred bets that the Federal Reserve would scale back the size of its interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.

The region-wide STOXX 600 was up 1.3%, tracking sharp gains in global markets after the US Labor Department’s report showed consumer prices rose 7.1% year-on-year last month - the smallest advance since December 2021.

The latest inflation report marks the last important data point before the Federal Reserve delivers its interest rate decision on Wednesday. The reading follows a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices in October.

Traders’ bets of a dialled down 50 basis point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday jumped to 97% after the data from 91% before the report came out, while they saw a 78.3% chance of the European Central Bank raising rates by 50 bps.

“Today’s movement in Europe is mostly boosted by global market optimism, which has been triggered by the US inflation data,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

“This will feed into a weaker US dollar and a stronger euro and sterling that should help tame inflation in Europe as well.” Final data confirmed Germany’s consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.3% higher year-on-year in November. Prices had risen 11.6% in October.

Germany’s DAX rose 1.3%. Meanwhile, European Union member countries are meeting in Brussels to attempt to approve a price cap proposed by the European Commission last month to shield consumers from soaring energy costs.

In UK, the Bank of England warned about “significant pressure” on households and businesses due to higher inflation and borrowing costs, but said they were more resilient than before the global financial crisis.

All the STOXX 600 sectors were trading higher, with rate-sensitive tech stocks up 3.3% and in the lead. Banks rose 1.4% to near one-week highs.

