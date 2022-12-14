AGL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
AVN 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
EPCL 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
FNEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
GGGL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
OGDC 71.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.2%)
PAEL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
TELE 8.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
TREET 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
TRG 137.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
UNITY 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.01%)
WAVES 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,159 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,155 Increased By 4.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 41,626 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,407 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No one will be allowed to politicise Reko Diq project: CM

INP Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 08:00am
Follow us

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Tuesday no one would be allowed to politicise the Reko Diq project.

Bizenjo in a media talk made it clear that the provincial taxes on the copper and gold mine project would remain in place. He vowed not to give up the powers granted to the province after the eighteenth amendment of the Constitution.

The mega foreign investment of $8 billion would not only help revive the national economy but also had positive impact on the provincial economy. Balochistan will reap financial benefits from the accord signed with the Canadian company, he assured.

Bizenjo said all stakeholders, including all political parties, were taken on board prior to the Reko Diq agreement. He vowed to go to any length to satisfy the Opposition about the project.

foreign investment Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Reko Dek project

Comments

1000 characters

No one will be allowed to politicise Reko Diq project: CM

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

SC says misuse of NAO hurt many businesses

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

PM lays foundation stone for Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories