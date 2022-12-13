AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah out of third England Test

AFP Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 09:24pm
KARACHI: Pakistan suffered another injury blow when fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out on Tuesday of the third and final Test against England in Karachi this week.

A shoulder injury kept Naseem out of the second Test in Multan, won by England by 26 runs on Monday, and the 19-year-old has still not fully recovered.

“A niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem from the third and final Test in Karachi,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a news release.

ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch ‘below average’ after Pakistan v England Test

The third Test begins on Saturday.

Naseem will undergo further assessment at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore before beginning rehabilitation, it said.

Pakistan are facing their first-ever 3-0 Test series loss at home after also losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

The team has been jolted by injuries to its fast bowlers, with spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out before the start of the series with a knee injury.

Haris Rauf was also ruled out of the last two Tests with a quadriceps injury suffered during the first match.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

