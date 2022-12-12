AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

AFP Published December 12, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MULTAN: Mark Wood grabbed four Pakistan wickets to give England a hard-fought 26-run win Monday in the second Test in Multan and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The fast bowler finished with 4-65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 about 50 minutes after lunch, having been set a challenging 355-run target.

Wood, who missed England’s 74-run win in the first Test in Rawalpindi with a hip injury, turned the match in England’s favour with the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz (45) and Saud Shakeel (94) in the space of just 12 balls and one run.

Pakistan slumped to 291-7 at lunch, and after the break Agha Salman (20 not out) and Abrar Ahmed (17) tried to hit out for an unlikely win to keep the series alive.

But James Anderson had Ahmed caught, Wood dismissed Zahid Mahmood without scoring and Ollie Robinson ended the match with the wicket of number eleven Mohammad Ali for zero, sparking celebrations in the England camp.

Anderson and Robinson took two wickets apiece.

Shakeel and Nawaz’s wickets proved the most consequential for England.

Shakeel, who hit eight boundaries in his 314-minute vigil, added 80 runs with Nawaz as England found wickets hard to come by on a Multan pitch that slowed considerably as the game progressed.

Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

In a last-ditch effort, skipper Ben Stokes brought in Wood before lunch and was instantly rewarded with Nawaz caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope.

In his next over Wood forced Shakeel to play a pull off a short ball that caught his glove, with Pope taking a diving catch to his left.

Resuming on 198-4, Pakistan had lost Faheem Ashraf in the sixth over of the day for 10, caught at slip for spinner Joe Root’s 50th wicket.

MKA Dec 12, 2022 02:27pm
Let us fire the selectors to get anywhere in cricket.
