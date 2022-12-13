AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan expecting Saudi financial help: Ishaq Dar

  • Finance minister says there are positive vibes from there
Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 09:53pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is seeking financial help from Saudi Arabia that will include doubling the current deferred oil payment facility given by Riyadh to $2.4 billion per year, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday.

Pakistan is struggling to meet its external financing obligations in the face of low foreign exchange reserves that barely covered a month of imports, and is also beset by decades-high inflation that has slowed down its economy.

Pakistan expects multibillion-dollar support from Saudi Arabia: sources

"I have discussed both things (financial help and oil facilities) with the Saudi finance minister, and there are positive vibes from there. They said they will support us," Dar said during an interview with local television channel.

He said the government was in touch with Saudi authorities, but did not give a time frame for the aid. Reuters earlier reported that Pakistan expects the assistance this month.

Ishaq Dar directs measures to stop cross-border dollar smuggling

Dar also said that Islamabad was looking at purchasing discounted oil from Russia, and that he had discussed the matter with officials from the U.S. State Department back in October.

Dar said U.S. officials had told him that a G7 pricing committee was being set up for Russian oil products and that there would be a price cap.

"(They said) you shouldn't buy (oil) for above that, and I agreed," he said.

Pakistan has historically imported most of its oil and gas products from the Middle East. But with energy making up a majority of its imports, it is seeking discounted oil to lower its current account deficit.

Pakistan's petroleum minister travelled to Moscow last month and said that Russia had agreed to sell Pakistan petroleum products at a discounted price.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Ishaq Dar Pakistan Saudi Arabia relation

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan expecting Saudi financial help: Ishaq Dar

IMF shareholders deeply divided over Pakistan, other countries request to suspend loan surcharges

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

ADB approves $100mn loan to improve skills training in Pakistan

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah out of third England Test

Corruption couldn’t be eradicated due to weaknesses in system: CJP

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

Read more stories