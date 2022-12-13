AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Trading volume remains low on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Commenting on the recent trend in the market, Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

Around, 2600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 14,000 to Rs 14,500 per maund, 400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 14 200 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

