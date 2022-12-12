AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Attack on Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals ends, three assailants killed

Reuters Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 06:14pm
<p>Smoke rises from a site of an attack at Shahr-e-naw which is city’s one of main commercial areas in Kabul on December 12, 2022. A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital December 12 near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said. PHOTO: AFP</p>

KABUL: At least three attackers were killed by security forces in Afghanistan on Monday after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, a spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration said.

The attack has now ended and no foreigners were killed, although two of them were injured while trying escape the attack by jumping from the hotel balcony, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

At least 19 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast

Residents of the area reported hearing a powerful explosion followed by gunfire. The attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay, residents said.

