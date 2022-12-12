AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
Business & Finance

Mercedes-Benz Vans to reorganise production network in Europe

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 01:54pm
Mercedes-Benz’s vans division is to reorganise its production in Europe with a new factory planned in Jawor, Poland, the Stuttgart-based firm said on Monday.

The luxury carmaker is to build a new plant for the production of vans in Poland, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Polish government, it added.

The plant will be exclusively for the upcoming generation of Mercedes’ all-electric vans based on its VAN.EA platform, it said.

