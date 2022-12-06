AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 03:17pm
TOKYO: Mercedes-Benz’s first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker’s local unit said.

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out five electric models since 2019 and “sees further growth in the electric vehicle market in Japan,” it said in a statement.

Battery EVs have been slow to catch on in Japan, where domestic makers dominate the market.

But foreign brands sold a record 2,357 EVs in November, surpassing a tenth of total imported car sales for the first time, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association (JAIA).

Who’s next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis’ Jeep off the road

Across all car types, Mercedes-Benz sold 51,722 cars in Japan last year, making it the top-selling foreign vehicle brand, JAIA data shows.

Mercedes Benz’s Battery EVs

