AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
ANL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
AVN 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.09%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.3%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.39%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.13%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.78%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
UNITY 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.63%)
WAVES 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,148 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,244 Decreased By -105.7 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,566 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,365 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.24%)
Riyadh spent 5.1bn riyals in incentives to local military industry in 2021/2022

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 01:52pm
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has spent 5.1 billion riyals ($1.4 billion) in incentives to boost its local military industry over the last two years, the governor of the sector’s General Authority said on Monday.

Ahmad Al-Ohali said the incentives included 3.3 billion riyals which was directed to research and development in the military industries in 2021 and 2022.

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

The remaining 1.8 billion riyals was distributed to companies, including Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), Ohali said. SAMI’s chief executive officer Walid Abukhaled said the company will focus on unmanned systems, radars and cybersecurity in coming years.

