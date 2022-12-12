AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Reuters Published December 12, 2022 Updated December 12, 2022 09:43am
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbours would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons.

Indirect US-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between global powers and Iran, which Washington exited in 2018, stalled in September. The UN nuclear chief has voiced concern over a recent announcement by Tehran that it was boosting enrichment capacity.

Iran says uranium traces came in waste from abroad

“If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an on-stage interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi when asked about such a scenario.

“We are in a very dangerous space in the region...you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security.”

Hussain Dec 12, 2022 09:44am
Iran's greatest enemy: Israel and USA. Saudia's greatest enemy: Iran. Ghulami Na Manzoor!!
