AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
AVN 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
EFERT 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 48.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.21%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.3%)
GGL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-4.02%)
MLCF 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
PRL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
TPLP 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
TRG 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.82%)
UNITY 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.63%)
WAVES 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,148 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,246 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.68%)
KSE100 41,542 Decreased By -156.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,361 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022
Markets

Saudi Aramco to maintain steady supplies to 2 North Asian buyers in January

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:29am
SINGAPORE: Saudi Aramco has told at least two customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in January, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The producer is maintaining a steady supply to Asia despite the decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, on Oct. 5 to lower the output target by 2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3

OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets in a meeting earlier this month.

OPEC+ Saudi Aramco Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

