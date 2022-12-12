Saudi Aramco to maintain steady supplies to 2 North Asian buyers in January

SINGAPORE: Saudi Aramco has told at least two customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in January, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The producer is maintaining a steady supply to Asia despite the decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, on Oct. 5 to lower the output target by 2 million barrels per day.

OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets in a meeting earlier this month.