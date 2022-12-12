AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
AVN 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
TREET 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
TRG 137.76 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.46%)
UNITY 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.41%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 6.5 (0.16%)
BR30 15,366 Increased By 16.3 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 39.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,417 Increased By 14.5 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not given by 20th: Fawad

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday warned the ruling coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that the party would order dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if a final date for next general election was not announced by December 20.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has warned to dissolve the provincial assemblies in order to pressure the government into snap polls.

“The leaders of the imported government don’t want polls and they have no idea how to run the country,” the former federal minister tweeted.

He criticised the members of ruling coalition saying that the country’s affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.

He said that running the country is a “complicated and difficult” task and “these rulers don’t have the ability” to do it, adding Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government.

“If PDM doesn’t bring a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved,” he said.

He said that the process of general elections in the two provinces will be completed by March 20 and PTI has complete trust of its allies in this regard.

On December 3, Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month.

Addressing his party’s parliamentary members from KP via video link, the ex-premier had said that the party was ready for talks with the coalition government, led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), if they were willing to give a date for the general elections.

“The country needs political stability as economic stability will also come with political stability,” Khan had said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry PDM Imran Khan general election PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not given by 20th: Fawad

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Read more stories