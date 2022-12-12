Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not given by 20th: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday warned the ruling coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that the party would order dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if a final date for next general election was not announced by December 20.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has warned to dissolve the provincial assemblies in order to pressure the government into snap polls.

“The leaders of the imported government don’t want polls and they have no idea how to run the country,” the former federal minister tweeted.

He criticised the members of ruling coalition saying that the country’s affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.

He said that running the country is a “complicated and difficult” task and “these rulers don’t have the ability” to do it, adding Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government.

“If PDM doesn’t bring a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved,” he said.

He said that the process of general elections in the two provinces will be completed by March 20 and PTI has complete trust of its allies in this regard.

On December 3, Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month.

Addressing his party’s parliamentary members from KP via video link, the ex-premier had said that the party was ready for talks with the coalition government, led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), if they were willing to give a date for the general elections.

“The country needs political stability as economic stability will also come with political stability,” Khan had said.

