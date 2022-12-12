AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
MOL commemorates day for people with disabilities

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
PESHAWAR: MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture Consortium of Tal Block and in collaboration with Social Welfare Department, District Kohat commemorated International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPWD) with the students of Nishtar Special Education Centre, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Furqan Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner (DC), District Kohat was the chief guest of the event. Reena Shaheed Soherwordi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), District Kohat and Amjad Afridi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, District Kohat alongwith other officials were also present.

Differently-abled children of the centre performed the national anthem, Hamd, Naat and various intriguing tablos and received rounds of applause from the audiences.

In his speech Furqan Ashraf expressed gratitude to MOL Pakistan for their support of people with disabilities residing in the company’s areas of operation. With the support of MOL Pakistan, the district administration is committed to promoting greater awareness in our local communities about the challenges experienced by people with disabilities.”

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan said, “MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that has always supported diversity and inclusivity efforts for people with disabilities through MOL Pakistan’s welfare funding and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Through these initiatives, MOL Pakistan is bringing positive change to our local communities with the support of local governments working in our areas of operation.”

Wheelchairs along with school uniforms were later distributed to students who sang the national anthem and participated in other performances marking the occasion in a small ceremony at the centre.

