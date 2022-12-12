AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
Resumption of Reko Diq project termed good omen for Balochistan

APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
QUETTA: Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that Balochistan is the most important part of the region for foreign investors.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that “If investment comes here, not only the province of Balochistan as well as the country will benefit from the effects of foreign investment.

She said that a special gift for the people of Balochistan is the Reko Diq project, the resumption of which is a good omen for Balochistan. This project is a green signal for foreign investors in Balochistan and the start of this project will attract many foreign companies for safe investment in Balochistan the start of this project will stabilize the national economy.

“Balochistan is considered a backward province in all provinces, she said adding that Balochistan has been blessed by Allah Almighty with bounties and resources.

In the past, the valuable resources of Balochistan were looted and wasted in a well-thought-out plan. Just as the CPEC project and Gwadar port projects have provided employment to thousands of people in the province, similarly, more than 8,000 jobs will be available from the start of the Reko Diq project, in which the people of Balochistan will be the first to get an opportunity.

