Mixed trend seen in prices of kitchen items

PESHAWAR: A mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items — including live chicken/ meat, farm eggs, vegetables, flour, sugar, cooking oil/ ghee, and pulses — has been witnessed in the local market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday.

The price of live chicken/ meat has declined by Rs10 per kilogram, as it is now being sold at Rs285 against Rs295 per kg in the previous week, the survey revealed.

It showed that butchers are openly defying official rates and selling cow meat at Rs700 per kilogram, that of buffalo at Rs550-600 and mutton at Rs1,400-1,600 per kg.

However, the price of farm eggs has remained unchanged as they are available at Rs290-300 per dozen, with desi (non-farm) eggs being sold at Rs450-500, and Chinese bronze-coloured eggs at Rs400 per dozen in the local market.

The price of onion has decreased to Rs220 against a price of Rs250 per kg in the previous week.

Likewise, a downward trend in the price of tomatoes has been witnessed as they are available at Rs120-140 per kg as opposed to Rs180-200 in the previous week.

The price of ginger has remained unchanged as it is being sold at Rs400 per kilogram. The price of garlic has also largely remained steady at Rs350-380 and Rs400 per kg.

Green chilli is available at Rs160-200 per kg, lemon at Rs150, and cucumber at Rs50 per kilogram, while a bundle of radish is being sold at Rs20-30 in the market.

Peas from Swat are still available at Rs300-350 per kg in the market despite arrival of peas from areas adjacent to Peshawar that are selling at Rs120-140 per kilogram. Capsicum is being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogram, tori at Rs120, arvi at Rs150, ladyfinger at Rs120-150, cabbage at Rs120, cauliflower at Rs50, bitter gourd at Rs150, long gourd at Rs80-100, tinda at Rs40, brinjal at Rs80, turnip at Rs80, old seasoned potatoes at Rs100, fresh red-coloured potatoes at Rs80 and white-coloured potatoes at Rs70 per kg.

A 5kg packet of sugar is available at Rs470-475 and retailers are selling the commodity at Rs95-98 per kilogram in the market.

The survey revealed that although there have been reports about reduction in the price of edible oil, it has not decreased as wholesalers and retailers are still charging the old rates.

The prices of pulses/ food grains have largely remained unchanged in the market. A good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs290 per kg while low–quality rice is available at Rs240-250, daal mash at Rs400, daal masoor at Rs280, daal chilka (black) at Rs260, daal chilka (green) at Rs220, moong at Rs200, dhoti daal at Rs280, daal channa at Rs260, white lobiya at Rs220/240, and gram flour (besan) at Rs180-200 per kilogram.

Flour prices have largely remained stable as a 20kg bag of fine flour is available at Rs2,250, danedar flour at Rs2,100, and others at Rs1,500-1,700 and Rs2,000. The price of an 80kg flour bag has increased to Rs8,060.

During the survey, consumers told this reporter that bread-makers have continuously been reducing the weight of roti and it has almost gone beyond the reach of common people.

Fresh fruits, meanwhile, have become dearer with the result that most consumers find it difficult to buy them, according to vendors as well as buyers. Red apple imported from Afghanistan is being sold at Rs250-300 per kg, golden-coloured apple at Rs200, pomegranate at Rs200-250, persimmon at Rs150, guava at Rs150 per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, and banana at Rs90-100 per dozen.

