Won’t accept PTI resignations unless convinced they aren’t offered under pressure: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Sunday that he will not accept resignations of any of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers unless he was convinced they were not given under any political pressure, Aaj News reported.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, he said: “The law dictates that even if a member says in my presence they want to resign but I have information that they are under pressure, I should not accept their resignation.”

The National Assembly Speaker alleged that even after the announcement of mass resignations, PTI lawmakers continued to avail perks given to MNAs, claiming that they also send him messages not to accept their resignations.

Assemblies should complete their terms: NA speaker

On Saturday, the Speaker of the National Assembly said that for the sake of political and economic stability in the country all its assemblies should complete their terms.

He was talking to media personnel during his visit to the residence of the ailing Pakistan People’s Party leader, Begum Shamim Niazi.

Describing meetings between President Dr Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as “positive developments”, he said that such contacts are a prerequisite to promoting political stability.

While expressing the hope that the situation would improve soon, Pervaiz Ashraf admitted that the economy is under pressure. He stressed the need for political stability for bringing about economic stability.

Saying that national development is possible only by following the Constitution, the speaker said no country can make progress in a situation of uncertainty.

He was of the opinion that the politics of accusations should end now and all political parties should sit together to find solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

PTI to quit Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan

He said that tough economic conditions can be seen in many countries across the world in terms of inflation and unemployment, which are adversely affecting Pakistan’s economy as well. The only way out is to ensure political stability, respect each other, and create a harmonious environment inside the country.

The future of Pakistan is very bright, as Pakistanis are hardworking, capable, and loving people, he said. Pakistan will soon come out of all kinds of difficulties.

In response to a question, the speaker categorically ruled out development in the absence of political stability.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated that his party would quit the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in the ongoing month of December.

Speaking at a parliamentary party meeting, he stated that KP and Punjab governments are ready to dissolve assemblies on his call.

“We will dissolve the provincial assemblies this month and move toward elections. Our members should prepare for polls,” he said.

He added that he would “only sit down with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) if the government is willing to discuss early elections.”

“Political and economic stability will only come through elections and I realised this seven months ago,” he said.