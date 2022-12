PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Deputy Director was shot dead in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. The incident took place in the Ghazni police jurisdiction.

Deputy Director Inam Marwat had been deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

Police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Initial probe revealed that the incident was a result of an enmity, said police.

