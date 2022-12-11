AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Four terrorists killed near Pak-Afghan border: CTD

INP Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed eliminating four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation on Saturday.

“The CTD conducted operation on a report about terrorists’ crossing the Afghanistan border, entering into Pakistan,” the CTD police said in a statement.

“The terrorists, while seeing the team of law enforcement officials, opened fire,” said the statement. “In counter firing four terrorists were killed including Mohammad Dawood - a local commander of Daesh,” CTD stated.

“Other two terrorists killed in the encounter have been identified as Abdullah and Mohammad Laiq, while the fourth man killed in the gun battle yet to be identified”, CTD stated.

“Two hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs’, six magazines and two pistols were also recovered from the slain terrorists”, according to the statement. “Moreover, dozens of cartridges, NICs, Pakistani currency and other things recovered from them.”

The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab had arrested two alleged members of the outlawed Daish during a raid in Khanewal, Punjab in February this year.

As per the CTD spokesperson, two arrested members of the outlawed Daish were identified as Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmed.

The CTD team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and banned literature from their possession. The terrorists were planning to attack key government installations and worship places, the Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said.

