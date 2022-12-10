OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stability

CAIRO: The OPEC+ alliance plays an instrumental role in supporting market stability, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on the sixth anniversary of the group’s formation.

“Six years later, the framework continues to play an instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the necessary investment to ensure energy security,” Al Ghais said in a statement.

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

OPEC+, which groups together the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, last met on December 4.