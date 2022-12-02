AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
AVN 76.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.58%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 49.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.89%)
FCCL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.09%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
GGGL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.59%)
OGDC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.62%)
PAEL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
TPL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
TPLP 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.53%)
TREET 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.64%)
UNITY 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
WAVES 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -41 (-0.96%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -317.7 (-2.02%)
KSE100 42,110 Decreased By -283.1 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2022 03:24pm
Follow us

LONDON: Major oil producers are expected to stick to their current output strategy or even slash production further when they meet on Sunday in the face of falling prices, a potential Russian oil price cap and an embargo on Russian crude shipments.

At their last ministerial session in October the 13-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day (bpd) from November.

The OPEC+ reduction amounted to the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Amid fears of economic slowdown, Sunday’s the cartel’s meeting via videoconference convenes ahead of the EU enforcing an embargo on Russian crude shipments from Monday.

G7 countries, the EU and Australia had also appeared close to agreeing a $60 dollar per barrel price cap on Russian oil Thursday.

The alliance should vote for a “rollover of the previous decision” to cut two million bpd, an Iranian source told AFP Thursday, arguing that the market was “very uncertain” in light of imminent European sanctions.

China worries

“Odds are that the group will reassert its commitment to its latest output cuts,” says PVM Energy analyst Stephen Brennock, adding he would not rule out that they “may even potentially announce fresh cuts” to bolster prices.

Since the October meeting, oil prices have been plummeting to their level of early 2022, far from the peaks above $130 a barrel in March after the start of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Two global crude benchmarks were hovering around $85 a barrel on Thursday.

Covid-related restrictions in China have raised fears about energy demand from the world’s largest importer of crude oil.

Beijing defused concerns, however, by signalling a possible easing of the strict zero-Covid policy, after nationwide protests against health restrictions broke out.

OPEC oil output drops in November: survey

Soaring inflation in Europe and across the Atlantic have also fuelled fears of a recession.

Russian ‘leverage’

Beyond the economic gloom, the big unknown in the oil equation currently is Russian oil, as Western nations seek to decouple themselves from Moscow’s energy supplies as fast as possible.

The EU has decided to ban member states from buying Russian oil exported by sea from December 5, “putting at risk over two million barrels per day,” according to estimates by ANZ analysts.

Investors are also scrutinising a European Commission-proposed $60 dollar per barrel price cap on Russian crude, which is designed to reinforce the effectiveness of the EU embargo.

The EU was already in agreement with Washington on the need to cap the price Western clients pay for Russia’s oil, to prevent Moscow profiting from price rises triggered by its own war on Ukraine.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin had warned that any attempt by the West to cap the price of Russian oil would have “grave consequences” for world markets.

“Russia might also retaliate by leveraging its influence within OPEC+ to push for more production cuts down the road, thus exacerbating the global energy crisis,” Campanella said.

OPEC+

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Oil prices mixed on easing COVID curbs in China, firm dollar

OMCs take a hit as petroleum sales drop in Pakistan

Pakistan crawl to 108 without loss, chasing massive England score

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

PRL barred from shutting down this month

UN launches record $51.5bn funding appeal

Read more stories