Dec 10, 2022
Police say number of people missing after explosion on island of Jersey

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2022 03:51pm
Photo: AFP
LONDON: A number of people are missing following an explosion on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France, local police said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road a number of residents are still missing. Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site,” States of Jersey Police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The BBC and Sky News reported one person had been killed, though Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Jersey is a British Crown Dependency with its own financial and legal systems and a resident population of just over 100,000 people.

Police had earlier said they were responding to an incident at residential properties. The road named by police is located near the harbour in the island’s capital St Helier.

