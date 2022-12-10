AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Taiwan central bank will adopt ‘appropriate’ monetary policy next year

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2022 10:56am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s central bank said on Saturday it will adopt an “appropriate” monetary policy and properly use various tools to promote price stability and help the economy next year.

Taiwan’s trade-dependent economy is flagging in the face of mounting global economic woes, with its exports last month dropping 13.1% on-year, though inflation, a key central bank concern, has been slowing.

The consumer price index was 2.35% higher in November than a year earlier, the lowest reading in nine months.

In a report to parliament ahead of governor Yang Chin-long taking lawmaker questions on Monday, the central bank said in outlining its plans for next year that it will carefully watch the domestic and foreign economic and financial situation.

It will “adopt an appropriate monetary policy and properly use various monetary policy tools” to “promote price stability and assist in economic success”, it said, without elaborating.

The central bank will hold its quarterly rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

At the last meeting in September, the bank raised the benchmark discount rate by 12.5 basis points, to 1.625%.

At its meeting next week the central bank will also provide an updated forecast for economic growth this year and next.

Taiwan’s statistics agency last month lowered its gross domestic product forecast for 2022 to 3.06%, from August’s 3.76% forecast. It also trimmed the export outlook for the year and said it would contract in 2023.

Taiwan’s central bank Taiwan GDP Taiwan economy

Comments

1000 characters

Taiwan central bank will adopt ‘appropriate’ monetary policy next year

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Weekly SPI inflation unchanged on average

Xi calls for oil trade in yuan

Unilateral hike in rates of SEZs’ plots disallowed

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

Russia could cut oil production over West’s ‘stupid’ price cap

Oil rebounds, but still on track for biggest weekly declines

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

Wapda asked to shift troops from Dasu hospital

Matters adjudicated by courts: FBR maintains no data bank

Read more stories