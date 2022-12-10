AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economic cooperation: Pakistan, Singapore agree to unlock potential

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Singapore have agreed to unlock the potential for economic cooperation and collaborate in agriculture, digital economy, and digital finance.

The understanding was reached during Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to Singapore from December 8-9 at the invitation of the foreign minister of Singapore.

In his visit, the foreign minister called on President Halimah Yacob and held a breakfast meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday, Foreign Office said in a statement here.

During his meetings with President Yacob and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, it added that the foreign minister emphasised the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in ASEAN.

In the meeting with the president, the two sides welcomed the steady progress in multi-dimensional bilateral relations based on mutual trust and understanding. They expressed a strong desire and resolve to further consolidate cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

“The two foreign ministers noted the importance of regular interaction and dialogue, exchange of high-level visits and to promote people-to-people contacts. They agreed to unlock the potential for economic cooperation and collaborate in agriculture, digital economy and digital finance,” the statement said.

They also exchanged views on the regional situation and agreed to stay engaged to promote mutually-beneficial cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Agriculture Singapore digital economy asean foreign minister economic cooperation digital finance Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Comments

1000 characters

Economic cooperation: Pakistan, Singapore agree to unlock potential

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Weekly SPI inflation unchanged on average

Xi calls for oil trade in yuan

Unilateral hike in rates of SEZs’ plots disallowed

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

Russia could cut oil production over West’s ‘stupid’ price cap

Oil rebounds, but still on track for biggest weekly declines

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

Wapda asked to shift troops from Dasu hospital

Matters adjudicated by courts: FBR maintains no data bank

Read more stories