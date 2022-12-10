Economic cooperation: Pakistan, Singapore agree to unlock potential

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Singapore have agreed to unlock the potential for economic cooperation and collaborate in agriculture, digital economy, and digital finance.

The understanding was reached during Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to Singapore from December 8-9 at the invitation of the foreign minister of Singapore.

In his visit, the foreign minister called on President Halimah Yacob and held a breakfast meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday, Foreign Office said in a statement here.

During his meetings with President Yacob and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, it added that the foreign minister emphasised the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in ASEAN.

In the meeting with the president, the two sides welcomed the steady progress in multi-dimensional bilateral relations based on mutual trust and understanding. They expressed a strong desire and resolve to further consolidate cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

“The two foreign ministers noted the importance of regular interaction and dialogue, exchange of high-level visits and to promote people-to-people contacts. They agreed to unlock the potential for economic cooperation and collaborate in agriculture, digital economy and digital finance,” the statement said.

They also exchanged views on the regional situation and agreed to stay engaged to promote mutually-beneficial cooperation.

