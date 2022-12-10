Reko Diq case: Fawad says SC’s verdict adds to PTI govt’s achievements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the apex court’s decision on Reko Diq case was another milestone of the PTI government after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a statement after the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared agreement for Reko Diq revival legal, he said that it is the efforts made by the previous PTI government, these issues got settled.

He also claimed that the incumbent regime which came into power through a conspiracy failed to find a single corruption case against the PTI which shows the PTI government was the most transparent government.

He said that the “regime change operation” went wrong, as it caused no good but mayhem and destruction. He said that the PTI’s workers should be proud of their party’s government, which was one of the best and most transparent government in the history of the country.

He said that after four years, the opponents used all force but only found two scandals against PTI chairman Imran Khan, one was that he sold his watch, while the other was that he travelled in a helicopter along with the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that the PTI chairman even built a road with the amount received from the sale of the watch.

Reacting to Rana Sanaullah’s statement against the PTI, he said that the minister was facing a rat like situation, which fell into a drum of wine and after coming out screamed: “where is the cat”.

He said that they could have also come to Islamabad, but they made a deliberate decision to avoid Sri Lanka-like situation in the capital, adding they wanted to impose martial law but Imran took a prudent decision and adopted peace.

Chaudhry said that the recent survey by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) shows that the “imported government” ruined the country, as 40 percent of people living in urban areas of Pakistan want to take a flight abroad.

He said that 36 percent of people from rural areas wanted to leave the country and go to a good country, adding if the leadership of the institutions woke up, they would come to know that the distance between the people and the institutions has increased so much that people preferred to leave the country.

Meanwhile, PTI central information secretary Farrukh Habib said that the interior minister who had the “blood of Model town martyrs on his hands” should not talk tall, as he is “a fascist man” with “no credibility”.

He said that the Sharif family which misled the courts in the country should apologise to the courts in the country, adding the day is not far when they will be behind bars as people have given the message through huge participation in over 50 rallies of Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI chief is on the nerves of the PDM regime, and this is the reason the “imported regime” left no stone unturned to defame him through “fake news”, but all their efforts to defame a man like Imran Khan will end up in smoke.

