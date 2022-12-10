AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
SRB to form ‘effective’ ADRC to facilitate businesses

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 07:05am
KARACHI: On the demand of FPCCI, Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Chairman Dr. Wasif Ali Memon has announced that an effective and inclusive Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) will be formulated by SRB within a few weeks and five to six nominees of FPCCI would be included in the committee.

Addressing a FPCCI meeting, Chairman SRB also proposed that FPCCI nominees should come from varied sectors to address issues of all the sectors.

Additionally, he requested the business community to exhaust the ADRC and other SRB procedures before going into litigation as it only delays the dispute resolution.

Memon also highlighted that PKR. 80 billion worth of cases are stuck in litigation and SRB is all-willing to resolve as many cases amicably as possible.

We want to be the facilitators and partners to the business community and no highhandedness is ever desired by SRB, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has stressed upon the need to strengthen and broaden the scope of ADRC to save the precious time, resources and hassle of both the sides, i.e., business community and Sindh Revenue Board.

Co-chairing the high-profile meeting with SRB Chairman, Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, offered to nominate technical and expert members of the business, industry and trade community from the platform of FPCCI to facilitate SRB’s efforts to strengthen ADRC. FPCCI nominees will come with the first-hand knowledge of real issues and with deep understanding of the taxation matters, he added.

Shabbir Mansha, VP FPCCI, demanded that as Karachi contributes the lion’s share of taxes in federal & provincial authorities, there should be an enhanced focus on the infrastructural development of Karachi, specifically in industrial& commercial areas and port infrastructure. This will only increase the revenue generation from Karachi, he added.

Shuakat Omerson, VP FPCCI, apprised the top management of SRB that many members of FPCCI are qualified in alternative dispute resolution mechanism; including the incumbent and former office-bearers of FPCCI; and, they can offer great support to SRB’s ADRC initiatives.

Khurram Ejaz, Advisor to the President of FPCCI on FBR & revenue matters, said that FPCCI considers SRB as their partners and not as adversaries; because objectives of both the institutions are same – economic development of the province and resolution of all disputes & anomalies pertaining to provincial tax collection.

