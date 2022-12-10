56 suspects taken into custody within remits of Banigala police station

ISLAMABAD: The capital police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday conducted a search and combing operation in the limits of Banigala police station and took 56 suspects into custody.

According to police following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

A search and combing operation was conducted in Banigala police station jurisdiction by local police and CTD teams under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CTD, they said.

Police said that during the search operation 56 suspects had taken into custody, and 13 motorcycles and four vehicles were checked, while three illegal bikes were also recovered.

The IGP has issued directives to all zonal officers to continue these operations in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, different teams of LohiBher police apprehended three proclaimed offenders during the action against criminals involved in illegal activities, said a senior police official. He said LohiBher police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three proclaimed offenders namely, Shahzad Khan, Usman Akhtar and Ziaur Rehman. Further investigation is under way.The official said Tarnol police teams arrested six criminals including drug peddlers, absconder and accused involved in possessing illegal weapons from different areas. Police team arrested two accused namely, Adnan Shah and Raja Muhammad Hanif involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,215 grams of hashish and 1,025 grams of heroin from their possession.

They also arrested the accused involved in possessing illegal weapons police team arrested three accused namely, Shah Fahad, Syed Rahim Shah, and Zakir Hussain, and recovered three 30-bore pistols from their possession.Police have registered separate cases against the nabbed accused and started an investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022