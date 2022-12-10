AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

56 suspects taken into custody within remits of Banigala police station

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 07:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The capital police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday conducted a search and combing operation in the limits of Banigala police station and took 56 suspects into custody.

According to police following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

A search and combing operation was conducted in Banigala police station jurisdiction by local police and CTD teams under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CTD, they said.

Police said that during the search operation 56 suspects had taken into custody, and 13 motorcycles and four vehicles were checked, while three illegal bikes were also recovered.

The IGP has issued directives to all zonal officers to continue these operations in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, different teams of LohiBher police apprehended three proclaimed offenders during the action against criminals involved in illegal activities, said a senior police official. He said LohiBher police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three proclaimed offenders namely, Shahzad Khan, Usman Akhtar and Ziaur Rehman. Further investigation is under way.The official said Tarnol police teams arrested six criminals including drug peddlers, absconder and accused involved in possessing illegal weapons from different areas. Police team arrested two accused namely, Adnan Shah and Raja Muhammad Hanif involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,215 grams of hashish and 1,025 grams of heroin from their possession.

They also arrested the accused involved in possessing illegal weapons police team arrested three accused namely, Shah Fahad, Syed Rahim Shah, and Zakir Hussain, and recovered three 30-bore pistols from their possession.Police have registered separate cases against the nabbed accused and started an investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CTD Islamabad police Counter Terrorism Department police custody Banigala police station

Comments

1000 characters

56 suspects taken into custody within remits of Banigala police station

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Weekly SPI inflation unchanged on average

Xi calls for oil trade in yuan

Unilateral hike in rates of SEZs’ plots disallowed

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

Russia could cut oil production over West’s ‘stupid’ price cap

Oil rebounds, but still on track for biggest weekly declines

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

Wapda asked to shift troops from Dasu hospital

Matters adjudicated by courts: FBR maintains no data bank

Read more stories