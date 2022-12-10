AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
Pakistan

Lyari team’s match in Qatar soon: Sindh CM felicitates Qatar CG over FIFA World Cup

INP Published 10 Dec, 2022 08:02am
Follow us

KARACHI: Consul General of Qatar Mishal Mohammad Al Ansari called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Friday. The Chief Minister congratulated the visiting Consul General for holding the FIFA World Cup and informed him that people in the Lyari area of Karachi enthusiastically enjoyed the football match on full screen.

The Chief Minister said that “we are planning a football match of Lyari’s football team in Qatar stadium after the football world cup.”

It was decided in the meeting that the plan for the Lyari football team’s match in Qatar will soon be finalized. The visiting Consul General presented the official cap of the football world cup and souvenir to the Chief Minister.

Karachi CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah football match fifa world cup Lyari team's match in Qatar Lyari area Lyari's football team Qatar CG

