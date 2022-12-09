AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SBP chief meets Sindh governor

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House. During the meeting, the governor of Sindh discussed the economic situation of the country and the problems faced by the traders and industrialists.

Governor Sindh said that State Bank of Pakistan can play an important role in the implementation of Ease of Doing Business practices.

He further said that economic development can be ensured by solving the problems of trade and industry on a priority basis.

He said that Karachi, being the economic hub of the country, deserves special attention to contribute in the economic growth.

Governor Sindh said that maximum incentives must be given to exporters to increase domestic exports.

State Bank Governor said that steps will be taken to solve the problems of traders and industrialists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP State Bank of Pakistan economic situation Sindh Governor Kamran tessori SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad

Comments

1000 characters

SBP chief meets Sindh governor

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Pharma supplies: KTBA urges FBR to revisit clarification about ‘further tax’

Read more stories