SBP chief meets Sindh governor

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House. During the meeting, the governor of Sindh discussed the economic situation of the country and the problems faced by the traders and industrialists.

Governor Sindh said that State Bank of Pakistan can play an important role in the implementation of Ease of Doing Business practices.

He further said that economic development can be ensured by solving the problems of trade and industry on a priority basis.

He said that Karachi, being the economic hub of the country, deserves special attention to contribute in the economic growth.

Governor Sindh said that maximum incentives must be given to exporters to increase domestic exports.

State Bank Governor said that steps will be taken to solve the problems of traders and industrialists.

