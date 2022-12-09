AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab PDWP approves schemes worth Rs7,285.422m

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved the development scheme of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs7,285.422 million. These schemes were approved in the 33rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, length 47 Km, District Lahore & Kasur, at the cost of Rs. 7,285.422 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab PDWP development schemes PDWP schemes Lahore Ring Road Kasur Bypass

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab PDWP approves schemes worth Rs7,285.422m

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Pharma supplies: KTBA urges FBR to revisit clarification about ‘further tax’

Read more stories