Punjab PDWP approves schemes worth Rs7,285.422m

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved the development scheme of roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs7,285.422 million. These schemes were approved in the 33rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, length 47 Km, District Lahore & Kasur, at the cost of Rs. 7,285.422 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

