Business & Finance

BankIslami receives Inclusion Award on Int’l Day for PWDs

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2022 07:38am
KARACHI: BankIslami has received an Inclusion Award for its significant contribution towards financial inclusion in the BINAE Inclusion Awards 2022 held on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The ceremony was organized by the BINAE Education Foundation as part of a full-day event for the Sindh Culture Family Festival held at Maritime Museum in Karachi. The award was presented to BankIslami as an acknowledgement and appreciation of its significant contribution to the cause of Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) with the aim to empower and assimilate them in the mainstream social and economic activities.

Commenting on the occasion, Kashif Nisar, Head of Products and Shariah Structuring, BankIslami said: “BankIslami is proud to be at the forefront when it comes to creating an inclusive society for people with disabilities through several unique endeavors under its ‘Sarbuland’ initiative – a reflection of the bank’s goal to uplift this often-neglected segment of the society. Being one of the leading Islamic banks in the country, the bank believes in walking the talk in espousing its slogan of ‘Saving the Humanity from Riba’ and playing its part in making the society more inclusive and accessible.”

BankIslami financial inclusion Award on Int’l Day for PWDs BINAE Education Foundation

