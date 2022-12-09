AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet body approves declaration of flour as essential commodity

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs has accorded approval for declaration of wheat flour as essential commodity in the Schedule of the Punjab Prevention of Speculation in Essential Commodities Act, 2021.

The cabinet body also approved expansion in the scope of Walled City Lahore Authority across Punjab and creation of three new centers in the Environment Protection Department in collaboration with the World Bank.

The meeting of the Cabinet Committee was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environmental Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja. Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Minister of Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi also participated in the meeting.

The cabinet body also approved memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and the Saida Municipality of Republic of Lebanon.

The cabinet committee also considered the private bills related to the constitutional amendment on local governments in the National Assembly. In an amendment bill, it has been suggested that local government elections should be held three months before the end of the term of the local bodies.

Provincial Minister Ali Afzal Sahi objected that such a proposal is not feasible. Another private constitutional amendment bill presented by some MNAs has also proposed to keep the minimum suspension of local bodies for 60 days. It was decided that the Punjab Cabinet will take the final decision on these private bills.

The cabinet body also approved an amendment to the relevant law, after which the pro vice-chancellor of Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid University, like other universities, can be made a member of the Syndicate.

In the meeting, the amendment to the Agriculture University Faisalabad Act was also approved. Mohammad Basharat Raja said that with the amendment, the University Grants Commission will be replaced by the Higher Education Commission.

The committee also approved the amendment of the Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan Act 2013 and the agreement between the Food Department and the federal agency-PASCO for imported wheat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly commodity Punjab cabinet flour essential commodity

Comments

1000 characters

Cabinet body approves declaration of flour as essential commodity

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Pharma supplies: KTBA urges FBR to revisit clarification about ‘further tax’

Read more stories