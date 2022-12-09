South Asian Countries Real GDP Growth %

TEXT: South Asian region

(excluding Afghanistan)

2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)

7.8 5.8 5.8 5.8

Maldives (Jan-Dec)

2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)

37.0 12.4 8.2 8.1

Sri Lanka (Jan-Dec)

2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)

3.3 -9.2 -4.2 1.0

Fiscal year basis

India (Apr-Mar)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

8.7 6.5 7.0 6.1

Bangladesh (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

6.9 7.2 6.1 6.2

Bhutan (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

-3.3 4.6 4.1 3.7

Pakistan (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

5.7 6.0 2.0 3.2

Nepal (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

4.2 5.8 5.1 4.9

Sources: World Bank Macro Poverty Outlook and staff calculations. Note: (e)=estimate, (f)=forecast. GDP measured in 2015 prices and market exchange rates. Afghanistan is not producing national accounts statistics since August2021, so they are excluded from the table.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022