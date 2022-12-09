AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

South Asian Countries Real GDP Growth %

TEXT: South Asian region (excluding Afghanistan) 2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f) 7.8 5.8 5.8 5.8 Maldives...
Published 09 Dec, 2022 07:00am
Follow us

TEXT: South Asian region

(excluding Afghanistan)

2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)

7.8 5.8 5.8 5.8

Maldives (Jan-Dec)

2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)

37.0 12.4 8.2 8.1

Sri Lanka (Jan-Dec)

2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)

3.3 -9.2 -4.2 1.0

Fiscal year basis

India (Apr-Mar)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

8.7 6.5 7.0 6.1

Bangladesh (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

6.9 7.2 6.1 6.2

Bhutan (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

-3.3 4.6 4.1 3.7

Pakistan (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

5.7 6.0 2.0 3.2

Nepal (Jun-Jul)

FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)

4.2 5.8 5.1 4.9

Sources: World Bank Macro Poverty Outlook and staff calculations. Note: (e)=estimate, (f)=forecast. GDP measured in 2015 prices and market exchange rates. Afghanistan is not producing national accounts statistics since August2021, so they are excluded from the table.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan SAARC GDP growth GDP data GDP growth rate South Asian region

Comments

1000 characters

South Asian Countries Real GDP Growth %

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Pharma supplies: KTBA urges FBR to revisit clarification about ‘further tax’

Read more stories