South Asian Countries Real GDP Growth %
TEXT: South Asian region
(excluding Afghanistan)
2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)
7.8 5.8 5.8 5.8
Maldives (Jan-Dec)
2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)
37.0 12.4 8.2 8.1
Sri Lanka (Jan-Dec)
2021 2022(f) 2023(f) 2024(f)
3.3 -9.2 -4.2 1.0
Fiscal year basis
India (Apr-Mar)
FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)
8.7 6.5 7.0 6.1
Bangladesh (Jun-Jul)
FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)
6.9 7.2 6.1 6.2
Bhutan (Jun-Jul)
FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)
-3.3 4.6 4.1 3.7
Pakistan (Jun-Jul)
FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)
5.7 6.0 2.0 3.2
Nepal (Jun-Jul)
FY21/22 FY22/23(e) FY23/24(f) FY24/25(f)
4.2 5.8 5.1 4.9
Sources: World Bank Macro Poverty Outlook and staff calculations. Note: (e)=estimate, (f)=forecast. GDP measured in 2015 prices and market exchange rates. Afghanistan is not producing national accounts statistics since August2021, so they are excluded from the table.
