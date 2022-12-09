Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 08, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,651.61
High: 41,929.96
Low: 41,597.32
Net Change: 167.68
Volume (000): 47,104
Value (000): 2,575,695
Makt Cap (000) 1,569,070,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,334.89
NET CH (+) 6.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,021.11
NET CH (-) 44.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,357.34
NET CH (-) 37.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,708.68
NET CH (-) 81.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,798.64
NET CH (-) 13.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,682.00
NET CH (-) 61.85
------------------------------------
As on: 08-December-2022
====================================
