KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 08, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,651.61 High: 41,929.96 Low: 41,597.32 Net Change: 167.68 Volume (000): 47,104 Value (000): 2,575,695 Makt Cap (000) 1,569,070,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,334.89 NET CH (+) 6.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,021.11 NET CH (-) 44.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,357.34 NET CH (-) 37.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,708.68 NET CH (-) 81.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,798.64 NET CH (-) 13.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,682.00 NET CH (-) 61.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-December-2022 ====================================

