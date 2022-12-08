AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Arshad Sharif killing: SC directs JIT to submit progress report every two weeks

  • A five-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial resumes hearing the suo motu case
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 04:50pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court (SC) directed on Thursday the joint investigation team (JIT) formed this week to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif to give a progress update every two weeks, it was reported.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman presented the court the notification for the formation of the JIT, which includes Sajid Kiani (Intelligence Bureau), Waqar­uddin Syed (Federal Investigation Agency), Murtaza Afzal (Military Intelligence), Muhammad Aslam (Inter-Services Intelligence) and Awais Ahmed (Islamabad police).

Upon the top court asking how long it would take the JIT to conclude its investigation, the AAG said it would depend on Kenyan officials. The SC then directed the JIT to submit a progress report to the court every two weeks.

A five-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, presided over the hearing that began on Tuesday after the SC took suo moto notice of the incident.

SC orders formation of new JIT

On Wednesday, the top court had ordered the formation of a new JIT, after the one ordered by PM Shehbaz Sharif was discontinued.

Arshad Sharif murder case: Supreme Court orders formation of new JIT

"The JIT should include officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police," said Justice Bandial.

Not a case of mistaken identity: probe team

In its report, a fact-finding team formed by the government said that Kenyan police’s claims of portraying the murder of Arshad as a case of “mistaken identity” was full of contradictions and the statements given by the General Service Unit (GSU) police police officials contradict themselves.

The report said: “Their (GSU police officials) version of events is not believable”, and concluded that his killing was a case of planned and targeted assassination by transnational characters and not a case of mistaken identity, as the Kenyan police earlier claimed.” The “transnational roles” of individuals from Kenya, Dubai, and Pakistan cannot be ruled out in the case, it further said.

Arshad Sharif’s murder not a case of mistaken identity: probe team

The report stated that Waqar – who sponsored and hosted the journalist – was connected to Kenya’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) and other international agencies and law enforcement.

Moreover, the fact-finding team stated that there were “compelling reasons for Sharif to leave Pakistan due to the criminal cases registered against him in different districts” of the country and that he was asked to leave the UAE by Emirati authorities.

JIT Arshad Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Arshad Sharif killing: SC directs JIT to submit progress report every two weeks

Pakistan seeking $4.2bn from Saudi Arabia: reports

Will take action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan: US State Department

Saudi lays on lavish welcome as China's Xi heralds 'new era' in relations

IHC bars FIA from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return from UK

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 224.37 against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: monthly inflow lowest since Dec 2020, clocks in at $141mn in Nov

Saif-ur-Rehman appointed Karachi administrator

Another audio, purportedly of Bushra Bibi discussing ‘sale of watches’, surfaces

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

Read more stories