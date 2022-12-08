Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded marginal gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.08% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.97, an appreciation of Re0.19, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered losses against the US dollar to settle at 224.16 after a decrease of Re0.05 or 0.02%.

In a key development, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) sought a report from the Finance Ministry on pending foreign exchange approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), reported Business Recorder.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have been depleting for months now, and are currently hovering at $13.37 billion level. According to the weekly report, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP clocked in at $7.5 billion.

A low level of forex reserves has also put pressure on the currency.

Globally, the US dollar remained weak on Thursday after sliding against major peers overnight for the first time this week as investors fretted about the potential for recession in the United States.

While investors have been anticipating the Fed will soon slow its tightening pace, recent upbeat US employment, services and factory data have added to investor uncertainty over the policy outlook.

The US dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six counterparts - ticked up 0.16% to 105.30 early in the Asian session, clawing back a bit of its 0.42% slide overnight, its first decline since Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as US production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update