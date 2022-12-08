AGL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.63%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.3%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.58%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
GGL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.09%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
OGDC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
TRG 138.49 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.27%)
UNITY 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
WAVES 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.85%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,167 Decreased By -19 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,396 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 41,715 Decreased By -104 (-0.25%)
KSE30 15,409 Decreased By -39.2 (-0.25%)
Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 223-224 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2022 11:00am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee recorded marginal gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.08% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.97, an appreciation of Re0.19, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered losses against the US dollar to settle at 224.16 after a decrease of Re0.05 or 0.02%.

In a key development, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) sought a report from the Finance Ministry on pending foreign exchange approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), reported Business Recorder.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have been depleting for months now, and are currently hovering at $13.37 billion level. According to the weekly report, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP clocked in at $7.5 billion.

A low level of forex reserves has also put pressure on the currency.

Globally, the US dollar remained weak on Thursday after sliding against major peers overnight for the first time this week as investors fretted about the potential for recession in the United States.

While investors have been anticipating the Fed will soon slow its tightening pace, recent upbeat US employment, services and factory data have added to investor uncertainty over the policy outlook.

The US dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six counterparts - ticked up 0.16% to 105.30 early in the Asian session, clawing back a bit of its 0.42% slide overnight, its first decline since Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as US production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

forex Oil prices SBP Exchange rate US dollar index usd vs pkr usd rate pkr rate

