AGL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.67%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
TRG 139.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.94%)
UNITY 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,441 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,841 Increased By 21.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,461 Increased By 13.2 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise into 4,132-4,196 ringgit range

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 09:57am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,132-4,196 ringgit a tonne, as it managed to hover above a rising trendline.

Chances are the uptrend from 3,220 ringgit could extend, as long as the contract remains above the support of 3,945 ringgit.

The strong reaction of the market to the support suggests the development of wave c, which is capable of travelling into 4,132-4,196 ringgit range.

A break below 3,945 ringgit could signal an extension of the wave C from 4,300 ringgit, towards 3,590-3,861 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the contract refused to fall below a support of 3,891 ringgit.

The longer it stays above this level, the more likely it rises towards 4,331 ringgit.

Palm oil may revisit Tuesday low of 3,865 ringgit

The presumed inverted head-and-shoulders from the July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit looks doubtful.

A break below 3,891 ringgit could open the way towards 3,522-3,647 ringgit range.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may rise into 4,132-4,196 ringgit range

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories