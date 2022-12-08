Khyal Ahmed takes oath as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath of the office of provincial minister to Khyal Ahmed Castro MPA at a ceremony held here at Governor House on Wednesday.

Secretary I&C Punjab Zahoor Hussain read out the notification regarding the appointment of Khyal Ahmed Castro as Punjab Minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Provincial Minister Basharat Raja, Principal Secy to Governor Punjab Nabeel Awan, secretaries of different departments and members of Provincial Assembly were present.

